Health Ministry announces 218 new Covid cases from 23,144 tests

The Health Ministry announced 218 new Coronavirus cases out of 23,144 PCR and rapid antigen tests (positivity rate 0.94%) on Monday, raising confirmed infections in Cyprus since the start of the pandemic to 39,869.

No new deaths were reported today, therefore the death toll in Cyprus remains at 240, 159 men and 81 women with an average age of 79.

The 218 new cases are as follows:

4 through private initiative (102 tests today)

5 from public hospital labs (143 tests today)

9 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (130 tests today)

200 confirmed cases found through 22,769 antigen rapid tests

The 200 confirmed cases from antigen rapid tests are as follows:

District/Sector No. of tests No. of positives Positivity rate Nicosia 8,960 48 0,54% Limassol 6,643 114 1,72% Larnaca 3,482 9 0,26% Paphos 2,083 21 1,01% Famagusta 1,318 8 0,61% Retirement homes Nicosia 20 0 Larnaca 263 0

A total of 208 patients are being treated in the island’s hospitals, of whom 40 in serious condition.

Of the 40 patients in serious condition, 17 are intubated, seven are being treated in ICUs but are not intubated and 16 are in increased care units.

