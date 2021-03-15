News Local Health Ministry announces 218 new Covid cases from 23,144 tests

Health Ministry announces 218 new Covid cases from 23,144 tests

Υπουργείο Υγείας – Πρόγραμμα ελέγχου με τη μέθοδο rapid test αντιγόνου Λευκωσία, Κύπρος Δειγματοληψία πολιτών με τη μέθοδο της ταχείας ανίχνευσης αντιγόνου COVID-19. // Health Ministry - Antigen rapid test program Lefkosia, Cyprus Citizens’ testing using the COVID-19 rapid antigen detection method.

The Health Ministry announced 218 new Coronavirus cases out of 23,144 PCR and rapid antigen tests (positivity rate 0.94%) on Monday, raising confirmed infections in Cyprus since the start of the pandemic to 39,869.

No new deaths were reported today, therefore the death toll in Cyprus remains at 240, 159 men and 81 women with an average age of 79.

The 218 new cases are as follows:

  • 4 through private initiative (102 tests today)
  • 5 from public hospital labs (143 tests today)
  • 9 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (130 tests today)
  • 200 confirmed cases found through 22,769 antigen rapid tests

The 200 confirmed cases from antigen rapid tests are as follows:

District/Sector

No. of tests

No. of positives

Positivity rate

Nicosia

8,960

48

0,54%

Limassol

6,643

114

1,72%

Larnaca

3,482

9

0,26%

Paphos

2,083

21

1,01%

Famagusta

1,318

8

0,61%

Retirement homes

Nicosia

20

0

Larnaca

263

0

 

A total of 208 patients are being treated in the island’s hospitals, of whom 40 in serious condition.

Of the 40 patients in serious condition, 17 are intubated, seven are being treated in ICUs but are not intubated and 16 are in increased care units.

Read more: Where to get a rapid test on Tuesday, 16 March

By Josephine Koumettou
