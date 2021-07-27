Health Ministry: Almost 200,000 people aged 18+ have yet to be vaccinated,

Almost 200 thousand people aged 18 and over have yet to be vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health.

According to the Statistical Service of 2019, 199,312 persons aged 18 and over have yet to be vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health said in a press release that in relation to the vaccination coverage per district, Paphos continues to be first with 81.4% of the population vaccinated with at least the first dose. Famagusta and Nicosia districts follow with 78.4% and 72.7% respectively and Limassol district with 70.3%. Larnaca ranks last with only 66.4%

At Walk-In centres throughout the towns, a total of 6,894 vaccinations have taken place from 15-26 July.

The Vaccination coverage with the first dose up until 26th July for 16–17-year-olds is 25.7%, for 18-19 38.5%, for 20-29 49%, for 30-39 63.1%, for 40-49 81.6%, for 50-59 78.5%, for 60-69 86%, for 70-79 94.3% and for 80+ 95%.

In total 72.2% of the population has been vaccinated with the first dose (18+) and 63.5% have completed the vaccination regime.