NewsLocalHealth Ministry: 72.3% of adults, over 25% of 16-17 year-old fully vaccinated

Health Ministry: 72.3% of adults, over 25% of 16-17 year-old fully vaccinated

Cyprus’s Ministry of Health has said that 72.3% of adults and more than 25% of the ages of 16-17 have completed their vaccination regime.

In a press release the Ministry said that until Monday 77.6% of the adult population (18+)  was vaccinated with at least the first dose and 72.3% with both doses.

At least the first dose was given to 34.4% of people aged 16-17 years and 25.6% of this age group completed their vaccination. Between the ages of 12-15, the first dose was given to 14% of those who started vaccinating on August 2 when the COVID vaccine was offered to these ages.

Pafos still holds the reign with the highest percentage of vaccinated people with 88.5% having received the first dose. Famagusta ranks second with 85.5%, followed by Nicosia and Limassol with 77.4% and 76% respectively. Larnaca district maintains the lowest percentage, 71.6%.

A total of 33,635 vaccinations have taken place at the Walk-In centres that started operating on 15 July.

By gavriella
Previous articleLarnaca Mayor enforces additional safety regulations in Laiki Gitonia
Next articlePolice fine 32 individuals, two establishments for violating Covid measures

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros