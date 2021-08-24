Health Ministry: 72.3% of adults, over 25% of 16-17 year-old fully vaccinated

Cyprus’s Ministry of Health has said that 72.3% of adults and more than 25% of the ages of 16-17 have completed their vaccination regime.

In a press release the Ministry said that until Monday 77.6% of the adult population (18+) was vaccinated with at least the first dose and 72.3% with both doses.

At least the first dose was given to 34.4% of people aged 16-17 years and 25.6% of this age group completed their vaccination. Between the ages of 12-15, the first dose was given to 14% of those who started vaccinating on August 2 when the COVID vaccine was offered to these ages.

Pafos still holds the reign with the highest percentage of vaccinated people with 88.5% having received the first dose. Famagusta ranks second with 85.5%, followed by Nicosia and Limassol with 77.4% and 76% respectively. Larnaca district maintains the lowest percentage, 71.6%.

A total of 33,635 vaccinations have taken place at the Walk-In centres that started operating on 15 July.