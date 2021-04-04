Health Ministry: 161,526 COVID-19 vaccinations were carried out until April 3rd

A total of 161,526 COVID-19 vaccinations were carried out until April 3rd, Cyprus Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

According to the Health Ministry press release, 114,660 of the vaccinations concerned the administration of first vaccine doses and 46,866 the administration of both doses.

A total of 6,374 individuals who belong to vulnerable groups of the population and 521 people who remain in bed for a long period of time have received the first dose, while vaccinations have also started in closed institutions, and 158 individuals in the Central Prisons have received the first dose.

Meanwhile the Health Ministry has announced that the Vaccination Portal will be availabe from Monday, April 5, 0800 local time until Tuesday, April 9, 1900 for people who use immunosuppressive agents to schedule their appointments . There will be 5.891 appointments available for vacccinations with Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

(CNA)