Health Minister visits 20-year-old man injured during football incidents

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas visited 20-year-old Evripides Frangou, who has been seriously injured last Saturday during incidents before the Anorthosis-Apollon football match.

The Minister expressed his full support to his family. He was also informed by the young man’s doctors about his health, which is deemed as serious, since he has burns to 45% of his body. However, he has improved and is no longer intubated.

The Minister also assured the victim’s family that the Health Ministry will assist in any way possible and at the same time, he denounced the incidents.

