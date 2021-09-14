Health Minister: Vaccination rates allow us to look into future with optimism

Cyprus’ Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela on Tuesday praised the responsible stance shown by the majority of the Cypriots leading to 80% of the population having being vaccinated with 1st dose and 76% being fully vaccinated, according to figures released earlier.

In a written statement the Minister said that the responsible behaviour of fellow citizens has “helped us win yet another battle in the war against the pandemic and allows us to look into the future with optimism.”

Hadjipantela said that the efforts place Cyprus among the EU member states which have reached and exceeded the vaccination goals set at European level. He noted that the high percentage of vaccination coverage gives us satisfaction and allow us to look into Winter with optimism and higher safety.

The Minister said that our efforts intensify and as the coverage becomes broader will approach our goal to safeguard that both the economy and the society will remain open and we will not experience strict restrictive measures again. He said that vaccines is the means of the scientific community that allow us to limit the negative effects of the pandemic in psychological, economic and social levels.