News Local Health Minister: Vaccination and protective measures could lead to gradual relaxation by...

Health Minister: Vaccination and protective measures could lead to gradual relaxation by early May

Cyprus’s vaccination strategy and the implementation of protective measures could lead to a gradual relaxation of measures against Covid-19 by early May, Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou has said, as Cyprus announced on Friday new three-week lockdown measures in a bid to limit the increasing number of covid hospitalisations.

Speaking during a press conference, Ioannou said that the new lockdown measures aim to shield the health system and provide the necessary space so that daily Covid infections could be curtailed, assisted by the increasing vaccine coverage.

Ioannou expressed hope that protective measures could be gradually or lifted altogether by May, provided that the vaccine of AstraZeneca will be approved for usage, something which would lead to an increase in vaccination dosages.

Citing unofficial information, the Health Minister said AstraZeneca is expected on Monday to apply to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for distribution authorisation, which means that the green light could be given by end-January of early February.

This would allow Cyprus to receive tenths of thousands of vaccine dosages on a monthly basis, Ioannou said.

He made clear that the new lockdown measures are contingent to the island’s epidemiological data and appealed to the public to comply with the new measures, with a view to achieving the desired results that would enable a rapid de-escalation which would be beneficial both for the economy as well as the people’s psychology.

With regards to vaccinations, Ioannou said that the Ministry’s advisory committee has drafted a plan according to the recommendations of the EU’s ECDC, placing priority on first-line health professionals which are in direct contact with Covid infections and those working in Accident and Emergency Departments, while vaccination has begun for elderly homes and is expected to conclude next Sunday.

So far 4,500 persons have been vaccinated which as a percentage of the population places Cyprus among the top three countries as far as Covid vaccination is concerned, he added.

Ioannou noted however that only two pharmaceutical companies have been licensed so far by the EU and consequently the vaccine quantities received by the EU are small.

Noting that vaccines will increase when Moderna receives the green light, Ioannou said Cyprus receives 6,800 vaccines dosages on a weekly basis

If no other vaccine receives the green light for distribution, some 60,000 to 70,000 people will be vaccinated by the end of February, he said.
Ioannou also stressed that according to statistical data, hopistalisation could be reduced by 80% if the 20% of the population is vaccinated on the specific priority list among vulnerable groups.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleGeneral Government fiscal results indicate a deficit of €799 million
Next articleWhere to get antigen rapid tests on Saturday

Top Stories

Local

466 new cases, two deaths announced on Friday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 141,...
Read more
Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Saturday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Saturday, 9 January 2021: LIMASSOL Grigoris Afxentiou Square 08:30-17:00 Parking place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 08:30-17:00 Glavkos...
Read more
Local

Health Minister: Vaccination and protective measures could lead to gradual relaxation by early May

gavriella -
Cyprus’s vaccination strategy and the implementation of protective measures could lead to a gradual relaxation of measures against Covid-19 by early May, Minister of...
Read more
Economy

General Government fiscal results indicate a deficit of €799 million

gavriella -
General Government fiscal results recorded a deficit of €799.2 million for the first 11 months of 2020, mainly due to the support measures taken...
Read more
Local

Instructions for sending SMS to the number 8998:

gavriella -
The SMS service will once again be part of our lives. Members of the public can send a text request to 8998 and wait...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

466 new cases, two deaths announced on Friday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 141,...
Read more
Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Saturday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Saturday, 9 January 2021: LIMASSOL Grigoris Afxentiou Square 08:30-17:00 Parking place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 08:30-17:00 Glavkos...
Read more
Local

Instructions for sending SMS to the number 8998:

gavriella -
The SMS service will once again be part of our lives. Members of the public can send a text request to 8998 and wait...
Read more
Local

Out of court fines possible for funeral in Avdellero

gavriella -
The Police are examining the case of a funeral in Avdellero village in the presence of 50 persons. According to philenews, it is possible that...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros