Health Minister urges young people in particular to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Cyprus’ Health Minister, Constantinos Ioannou, has called on everyone, especially the young people, to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccines, which are “the sole weapon to address the virus” in order to protect their health and safeguard the health of their beloved ones.

In a written statement, Ioannou noted that the Vaccination Portal remains open with the available vaccines which are adequate in order to reinforce immunity that will efficiently protect people from the virus. Moreover he called once again on the citizens to abide by the health protocols and be particularly careful.

Ioannou noted that the gradual deterioration of the epidemiological outlook during the last days in Cyprus goes hand in hand with that in the rest of Europe and is due to a combination of factors, such as the resumption of vocational, social and sports activities after the de-escalation of the restrictive measures, the non meticulous compliance with the health protocols and the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

He noted that the Surveillance Epidemiological Unit and the Advisory Scientific Committee follow the situation and are in constant contact with the ECDC, according to which the Delta variant will constitute 90% of the cases in Europe by the end of August.

As regards public hospitals, Ioannou said that they remain vigilant to treat the increased number of COVId-19 patients, noting that more than 90% of them have not been vaccinated.

Moreover he said that it is worrying that during the last days there is an increase in the number of young people who need to be hospitalized.

Ioannou met earlier with Michalis Hadjipantelas, who will undertake the duties of the Health Minister as of July 1st, whom he informed thoroughly about the epidemiological situation.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry a total of 5,900 appointments have been arranged since Friday, that the Vaccination Portal remains open, for people who are 18 years old and over.

The Ministry also noted that two chains of infection have traced during the last days.

The first one concerns a cluster from a graduation party in Nicosia, which involves 17 students aged 14-15 years old and the second one a cluster from a wedding which involves 6 relatives of the bride.

The Ministry noted that it is obvious that the measures and the health protocols are not strictly implemented, particularly at social events.