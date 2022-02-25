Health Minister urges people to trust in the judgment of COVID-19 experts

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela has urged people to trust in the judgement of COVID-19 experts, adding that their recommendations have had good outcomes in the handling of the pandemic.

Hadjipantela had been asked by CNA to comment on criticism about the mandatory show of a 15 hour negative rapid test by customers of establishments with dancing for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, following a press conference to promote safety in sports premises, in Nicosia, on Friday.

“The pandemic is still among us, it is in the community,” he noted and added that a number of very careful relaxations had been decided.

“It is a way to protect (people) so that the virus is not transmitted,” he said. He added that it was a recommendation by experts, who have so far had good outcomes in the handling of the pandemic in the country.

“The outcomes are very good, they are satisfactory, therefore we should trust them one more time” Hadjipantela pointed out.

The Minister of Health also said that in recent days a further drop in new COVID-19 cases has been noted. “If this drop continues in both cases and hospitalisations, it is likely that there will be more relaxations in the coming days” he added.

Replying to a question on the matter of categorising establishments depending on the coronavirus transmission danger, he said that it is a matter that the Health Ministry wants to review very carefully, adding that more time is needed to make sure that there will be no problems.

The matter is expected to be put before the Cabinet for approval next week, he said.