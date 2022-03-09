Health Minister to propose the extension of the test to stay scheme for teachers

Cyprus Health Minister, Michalis Hadjipantela, will submit a proposal to the Cabinet for the extension of the test to stay scheme for teachers as well.

The Minister announced his intentions after a meeting on Tuesday afternoon with educational associations, during which he was informed about problems associated with the test to stay and the 72-hour rapid test in high schools.

“Our intention”, he said, “is to propose to the Cabinet on Wednesday the extension of the test to stay scheme for teachers and if the proposal is approved, it will be put in effect as of Monday.”

As for the extension of the scheme for kindergarten students, he said that the matter was discussed during Tuesday’s meeting and will also be discussed with parents’ associations on Wednesday. “We believe that we will propose this to the Cabinet next week”, he said.

He also mentioned that any relaxations will only be considered if the epidemiological outlook in the country remains good in the next few weeks. “I was informed that the positivity rate is higher today. If this does not translate in an increase of hospitalizations and the positivity rate remains the same, we will discuss the matter, in consultation with the scientific committee, which will meet next Tuesday”, he concluded.

