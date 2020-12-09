News Local Health Minister to parties: Approve budget or health system will collapse

Health Minister to parties: Approve budget or health system will collapse

In a written announcement, Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou appealed to the parties, urging them to approve the state budget, warning that otherwise the National Health System will collapse.

He also said that the Ministry is concerned in case the budget is not approved due to the reforms in the sector and the management of the pandemic.

If the budget is not approved not only the government’s policies will be affected but the actions of the Health Ministry will be endangered.

The Health Ministry’s budget for 2021 constitutes 9.63% of the total state budget, compared to 2020 when it was 8.91% while the total expenses for 2021 amount to 1,017 million euros compared to 962 million in 2020. This is the biggest budget ever submitted in the history of the Republic of Cyprus.

If the state budget is not approved, among other things, the state’s contribution to the National Health System will not be paid thus the system will collapse and citizens will be deprived of medical care.

Also the strategy for the management of the COVID-19 crisis will not be implemented and vaccines will not be secured.

The list of consequences is huge but what is important is that those who will be more affected will be chronic patients and patients with rare diseases.

(philenews)

