Health Minister to discuss removal of masks outside

During tomorrow’s meeting, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas is expected to request removal of masks outside. Scientists also suggest a re-adjustment of the program of testing the population, aiming at specific groups and under specific preconditions.

The also suggest changes to the provisions of SafePass, also regarding unvaccinated persons and the preconditions of their entry to work, theaters and cinemas. However, the SafePass is not going to be completely abolished, particularly in high-danger places like nightclubs and social events.

Before submitting the final suggestions to the Cabinet on Thursday, the scientists and the Health Minister will evaluate the epidemiological situation in Cyprus once again, and mainly the situation in public hospitals.