Health Minister to attend WHO meeting in Istanbul

Cyprus` Minister of Health, Michalis Hadjipantela, will travel to Istanbul on Wednesday, to represent Cyprus in a High-Level Meeting on Health and Migration hosted by the World Health Organisation (WHO), from 17-18 March.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Health, said Hadjipantela will address the meeting on Thursday. The topic of the meeting will be “Our roadmap for the future”.

The WHO/Europe website states that health ministers and representatives of the 53 Member States of the WHO European Region will meet to discuss strategic priorities for health and migration beyond 2022. Representatives of refugee and migrant groups, partner organizations and the WHO African and Eastern Mediterranean regions will participate in order to encourage participatory dialogue and interregional collaboration as part of a whole-of-route approach, according to the website.

The high-level meeting is organized in a hybrid format (both online and in-person for invited participants) and aims to take stock and jointly build a new common vision for health and migration going forward, generate political leadership and momentum and
strengthen existing connections and forge new partnerships, especially in collaboration with the WHO African and Eastern Mediterranean Regions. It also aims to build consensus on new and emerging priorities in the area of migration health (including COVID-19, climate change and population dynamics) and agree on modalities of work and the parameters for a common framework on migration health post 2022.

