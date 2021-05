With a posting on twitter, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou commented on the problems and crowding seen today at the vaccination center Spyros Kyprianou in Limassol.

The Minister said that so far the organization of the vaccination procedure has been exemplary in all vaccination centers. Today’s images from Limassol are an exception that are tarnishing the good work done so far.

He also asked the people in charge to do what they can so that these images will not be repeated.