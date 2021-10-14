Health Minister says We are not worried by the rise of COVID-19 cases

Cyprus Health Minister, Michalis Hadjipantelas, said on Thursday that they are not worried about the increase in the number of coronavirus cases recorded during the last days, noting however that “the alarm has sounded.”

Replying to questions by the media during a visit he paid to Cyprus Neurology and Genetics Institute, the Health Minister said that the increase is due to patients on ships that were in the area, while some positive cases concerned people who came from Greece, while others became known at a later stage.

Hadjipantelas said that on Friday he will brief the Council of Ministers about the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on COVID-19, one of which is the reduction of the age of people who get vaccinated with the third jab to 60 years old and the inclusion of vulnerable groups of the population as diabetics in this category.

Moreover, the Minister said that the termination of the use of face masks outdoors is not among possible relaxations in the measures aiming to contain the spread of COVID-19.