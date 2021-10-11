NewsLocalHealth Minister says vaccination coverage has reduced confirmed cases

Health Minister says vaccination coverage has reduced confirmed cases

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas said that the effort taking place in Cyprus in recent years to improve the country’s epidemiological image seems to have borne fruit, noting that the recent upgrading of Cyprus to the Orange category by ECDC constitutes a positive development for our country.

He noted by intensifying the National Vaccination Plan against Covid-19, we managed to achieve the target of 80% of the population being covered by at least the 1st dose of the vaccine. This led to the gradual reduction of confirmed cases and of the number of people hospitalized.

He also pointed out that the fact that the majority of the people strictly respect the health protection measures has contained the spreading of the virus.

By gavriella
