Health Minister says target is to avoid a drawback

In a posting on social media, Health Minister Konstaninos Ioannou noted that the target currently is to avoid a drawback and pointed out that “the coming days are particularly important.”

He said that generally Cyprus presents a satisfactory epidemiological image, something that is very optimistic. He also congratulated all citizens, businesses and workers for their effort in achieving these good results.

However, he noted that despite the fact that things are improving the mutation of the virus does not permit any appeasement.

He added that the strategy of the mass rapid tests proved to be effective but once again pointed that the target is to avoid a drawback as we see happening in other countries.