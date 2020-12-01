Health Minister says General Healthcare System upgraded with new services

Cyprus’ Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou has pointed out that yet another significant step has been taken to enrich and upgrade the healthcare services, with additional provisions added to the National Healthcare System (GESY) as of December 1.

GESY now includes preventive dentistry, community health care, physiotherapy, speech therapy, ergotherapy, clinical nutrition, and clinical psychology.

Ioannou said this was a significant development in the constant effort to upgrade the health services, adding that a total of 845,000 persons have so far registered with a GESY personal doctor.

He noted that 755,347 have visited their doctor, while 550,186 have been referred to specialists. Furthermore, 307,686 persons have had diagnostic tests.

Ioannou pointed out that over 587,000 have received prescriptions through GESY, while 502,275 have had laboratory tests.

Meanwhile, nearly 30,000 have undergone surgery through GESY.

The Minister of Health said these figures provided further determination to press on with the effort and solve any problems, thanking everyone striving to make this reform work.

The Health Insurance Organisation said in a press release that a decisive step has been taken in the largest ever reform in the health sector in Cyprus, noting that GESY is expanding and upgrading its services.

(CNA)