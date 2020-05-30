News Local Health Minister says Cyprus is ready for second phase of Gesy

Health Minister says Cyprus is ready for second phase of Gesy

June 1 marks the launch of the second phase of the general health scheme (Gesy) “one of the greatest social reforms to ever take place in the Republic of Cyprus” Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou told CNA.

Despite multiple problems we were called to deal with, due to the COVID-19 crisis, we are ready to take this great step for the benefit of our citizens and all beneficiaries, Ioannou added.

Replying to a question, the Minister said that starting this Monday, the General Health Scheme will offer inpatient healthcare services, such as surgery and other services, for all beneficiaries without any additional charge. All remaining healthcare services will be offered after the summer, he added.

Ioannou also referred to the decision of a large number of private hospitals to joint the scheme, in addition to the capacity of State Health Services Organization hospitals, saying that beneficiaries will be able to have the right to choose, as promised to them.

The Minister thanked the people of the Health Insurance Organization and the State Health Services Organization, as well as the medical staff in the public and private sectors, hospitals owners and social partners for their efforts and their constructive attitude in order to turn this vision into a reality.

He said finally that as with all major changes, this step can not be free of problems and weaknesses, but expressed his certainty that “we will succeed this time as well.”

