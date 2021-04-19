Health Minister says COVID-19 measures to be extended not become stricter

Speaking to the state radio, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that the government decided to extend the current restrictive measures until mid-May but pointed out that the relevant decision has to be ratified by the Council of Ministers.

He also stressed that the government does not intend to take stricter measures since, as he noted, nobody wants to open and close businesses.

He also said tht recent citizens do not comply with the health measures, close contacts do not remain in self-isolation, while in many cases employers hide confirmed cases.

He pointed out that the key to face the pandemic is the vaccinations and reiterated that the target to vaccinate 70% of the population by the end of June is feasible.

He noted that 40,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines will be received today adding that by the end of June the state will receive 600,000 doses of Pfizer, around 350,000 of AstraZeneca and 80,000 Moderna doses.

Referring to schools, he said that it is still early to say whether their closure will be extended after the Eastern holiday since as he said fact may chose for better or worse.

(philenews)