Health Minister satisfied with readiness of hospitals

Following a meeting with a delegation of the State Health Services Organization, Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou expressed his satisfaction with the readiness of hospitals to deal with the pandemic.

The Minister said he was informed in detail about the reviewed plan prepared by the Organization following negotiations with the Infection Teams of each hospital.

Ioanou thanked and congratulated the health professionals for the way they have worked since the beginning of the pandemic.

(philenews/CNA)

By gavriella
Useful Links

