Health Minister replies to criticism about CoronaPass

During the news conference and in reply to criticism about the anti-constitutionality of CoronaPass, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou clarified that there is no legal issue. He noted that whether the measures are constitutional or not will be decided by the courts in which the citizens can find recourse.

He added that CoronaPass came to replace the SMS and help people moving around with bigger safety.

He also made it clear that the CoronaPass will be officially named like that from the moment the relevant platform from the Deputy Ministry of Innovation, Research and Digital Policy will be prepared.

