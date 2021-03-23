Health Minister: Relaxations with the object of avoiding setback

In a written statement, Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou noted that despite the signs of stabilization seen in certain cases, a clearer picture of the epidemiological situation will be expressed in the coming days when the recent relaxations will be evaluated.

On the basis of these facts, the position that the strategy of de-escalation of restrictions will be carried out with the object of avoiding a setback in all sectors, has been confirmed, he added.

He also said that he informed the Council of Ministers on the updated information regarding Cyprus’s epidemiological picture as well as the number of confirmed cases, number of admissions in hospitals and in ICUs.

Furthermore he noted that the wide outbreak of the pandemic in Cyprus is confirmed by the large number of confirmed cases recorded on a daily basis.

