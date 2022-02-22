Health Minister rejects claims about chains of Covid cases in schools

During a meeting of the House Education Committee yesterday on the Covid-19 pandemic at schools, the Health and Education Ministers were asked to reply to questions on whether there are chains of Covid-19 cases at schools and whether confirmed cases have increased.

Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas refuted claims about uncontrolled situation with increased Covid-19 cases at schools, noting that currently in schools there is the lowest positivity rate (1.13%) recorded in the community, also referring to reduced cases compared to the rest of the society.

The Minister provided the following data to the Committee for the period 5 – 16 February:

In total there were 28,462 cases

Some 7,933 (28%) were students from 6 to 17 years of age

From these cases there were 18,382 contacts

Approximately 6,320 students chose the “test to stay” measure

From the “test today” measure there was an average of 72 positive cases per day

The positivity rate at schools is 1.13%

The Health Minister also defended the “test to stay” measure which, as known had caused many reactions by parents and teachers.