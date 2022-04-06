Health Minister receives various suggestions about relaxation of Covid-19 measures

Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas received a long list with suggestions that he is going to discuss today with the Advisory Scientific Committee.

It is believed that the use of mask outside will be abolished and that the number of persons in various places, like theaters and cinemas, will increase, even though the SafePass will still be needed.

The suggestions also include abolition of SafePass in small retail shops, working places, and places where citizens/civilians are being served. However, no big adjustments regarding the SafePass preconditions must be expected.

Furthermore, there is a suggestion about extension of the “Test to Stay” program in more sectors. Others suggestions include abolition of distant working, the time of confirmed cases’ release and strengthening of the citizens’ use of self-test.

The final list will be prepared today and the Health Minister will submit it to the Cabinet for approval.