Health Minister on new relaxations of Covid-19 restrictions

Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas today made new statements on the management of Covid-19 pandemic within the framework of a visit to the Limassol General Hospital.

Regarding the pandemic he said he has requested in writing the view of experts on whether SafePass must be maintained or suspended in entertainment venues and other areas. He is now expecting their replies and once he gets them the relevant proposal will be submitted to the Cabinet.

As far as further relaxations of the restrictions are concerned, he was asked by a journalist whether it is true he had set a timeline until 15 May. The only relaxation left to be implemented, the minister replied, has to do with weddings and nightclubs.  We shall see, he said noting that so far confirmed cases and hospitalization are being reduced.

By gavriella
