Health Minister: New relaxations on the way

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that from the epidemiological data there is great improvement of the country’s health image, a fact that allows us to proceed with further relaxations. He noted that the economy and the society have now been unlocked and we are heading toward a normality, even though we must be no complacency.

He noted that vaccinations continue and thus we are building a wall of immunity. The results are already visible. Currently, the majority of confirmed cases are found in the ages of 20-40 in which the vaccination coverage is still reduced. Regarding ages 60 and over in which the vaccination coverage exceeds 70% there is a big reduction in confirmed cases and hospital treatments.

Asked whether a new wave is expected in the fall, the Minister said that he is not sure even though he added that nothing can be excluded.

He also said that there are sufficient vaccines to cover the whole population and it is up to the people to respond.

