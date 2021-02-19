Health Minister: More relaxations after 28 February

Speaking to the state television, Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou said that there will be more relaxations of restrictive measures after 28 February. He said that restaurants will open again during the first half of March with action plans and safety protocols.

He noted however, that the relaxations will take place gradually and slowly to safeguard the good epidemiological image.

Referring to the protests, the Minister said that respect of human rights is a given but noted that the primary concern is to safeguard health. He added that it is not just protests that are prohibited but all gatherings.

Regarding vaccinations, he said that from now on Cyprus will receive a bigger number of vaccine and added that the target is to vaccinate 300,000 people by June.

Philenews/CyBC