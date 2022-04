In a statement today, Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas said that the numbers of both the new Covid-19 cases and of hospitalizations have been greatly reduced over the past two days and if this trend continues and there is no new mutation of the virus, the lifting of all restrictions will be close.

He added that he will consult with the scientists and will listen to their suggestions but did not confirm that the 1st of May will be the day when all restrictions will be abolished.