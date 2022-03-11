NewsLocalHealth Minister: Karaiskakio Foundation makes Cyprus proud

Health Minister: Karaiskakio Foundation makes Cyprus proud

During a visit at the Karaiskakio Foundation, Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas was shown around the facilities and was informed about the organization’s actions and programs against leukemia.

In an announcement today, it is noted that the Minister expressed his admiration about the facilities and the ultra-modern equipment of the foundation and was informed about the challenges it is facing. He assured everyone that he would do his best to solve any problems and expressed his support about the organization’s work.

Karaiskakio Foundation is a non – profit organization established with the sole purpose of organizing a volunteer Bone Marrow Donor Registry. Today, by setting a dynamic vision “for a world without leukemia”, it combines volunteering and specialized scientific support, in order to serve the needs of patients with haematological malignancies both effectively and efficiently.

