Health Minister goes incognito into First Aid Section of Nicosia General Hospital

Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas went incognito into the First Aid Section of the Nicosia General Hospital and spoke with the patients who had been waiting there for hours and gave instructions to OKYPY to solve the problems within 10 days.

Doctors and nurses of OKYPY admit the problems but cite the way of thinking in the public sector but also the Health Insurance Organization that has not done what should have been done.

Patients are waiting for hours to get the results of their tests, specialized doctors delay to respond to the calls of their colleagues while in the First Aid section there is delay in the movement of ambulances while the known lack of beds in the chambers continues.

These were among some of the things that the Health Minister recorded and according to information submitted to OKYPY specific suggestions for their solution, which he expects within the next two weeks.