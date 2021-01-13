Health Minister: Germany in one of the hardest phases of the pandemic

Germany is living through one of the hardest phases of the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday (January 13).

“The numbers of infections and deaths are still too high and we need to reduce them,” he said in an address to parliament on Wednesday.

More than 750,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far in Germany since the start of the inoculation campaign at the end of December, according to Spahn. By summer, the government expects to be able to offer a vaccination to everybody, the minister said.

In the southern state of Bavaria ruled by the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) and its premier Markus Soeder, FFP2 masks will become compulsory in public transport and shops from next Monday, Jan. 18.

With a price tag of around 3 euros a piece, Munich residents expressed concern over the “high costs.”

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases reported 19,600 new COVID infections on Wednesday. The death toll rose by 1,060 to 42,637.

