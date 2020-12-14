Health Minister: Epidemiological situation in Cyprus remains manageable

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that the epidemiological situation in Cyprus is manageable, noting, however, that we are at a critical juncture, while pointing to Tuesday’s announcements regarding Cyprus’ vaccination program.

“Several European countries are extending and heightening restrictive measures without easing them in view of the holiday season, as planned, due to a deterioration in their epidemiological picture. The situation in Cyprus remains manageable” Ioannou says, in a message posted on Twitter.

He says, moreover, that we are at a critical juncture concerning the fight against the pandemic. “We are intensifying our efforts, we believe in our strength, we rely on citizens’ cooperation. Tomorrow we will give out the information about the vaccination program” the Minister concludes.

(CNA)