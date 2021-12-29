Health Minister-Covid experts-Cabinet urgently meet after record high number of new cases-UPDATED

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas is urgently meeting with scientists advising the government on Covid-19 at 4pm on Wednesday following the shocking single-day record high of infections on Tuesday.

And the Cabinet is also holding an unscheduled meeting at 6pm to be followed by announcements on possible news measures to be taken to curb the spread of the virus.

The new state of play came after the island reported 2,241 infections on Tuesday, up from 1,925 a day before. To date, there have been 154,926 cases reported and 630 deaths.

At the same time, member of a scientific advisory committee to the government Petros Karayiannis said the Omicron variant may have arrived earlier than thought in Cyprus.

The professor of microbiology and molecular virology at the medical school of the University of Nicosia also said that Omicron is more contagious than earlier strains of the coronavirus.

But two studies in the past week suggest that those affected are less likely to require hospital treatment.

Cyprus reported its first case of the Omicron variant on December 10.