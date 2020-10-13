Health Minister concerned about today’s number of COVID-19 cases

Cyprus’ Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou has expressed his “deep concern” over an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Cyprus in the last 24 hours, has urged people to cooperate on the measures in place and has announced an extraordinary meeting of the consultative scientific team on Wednesday morning to review the latest data and the next steps forward.

“I have just been informed of the results so far from diagnostic tests done in the last 24 hours, which will be announced later in the afternoon and I wish to express my deep concern for the extremely alarming increase of cases, particularly the upward trend observed,” Ioannou says in a written statement.

“The rapid deterioration of the country`s epidemiological picture in the last days, has forced us to extent restrictive measures and it cannot be ruled out that they may be further intensified, if this is deemed to be necessary, a development which we would not wish for,” he adds.

The Minister of Health urges people for their cooperation, so that “the situation can stay at a manageable level and in order to prevent irreversible conditions from occurring, which would place the health of our fellow citizens at risk.”

He also says he has informed Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and has convened an extraordinary meeting of the scientific consultative group, tomorrow at 1030 hours local time, in order “to review the latest data and discuss ways to handle the situation as it evolves in light of the new worrying data.”

(PIO)