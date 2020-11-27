News Local Health Minister concerned about situation in old people’s homes

Health Minister concerned about situation in old people’s homes

Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou expressed his concern about the COVID-19 cases found in old people’s homes. However, he noted that within the framework of actions by the Ministry, more than 40 volunteer-visitors are being sent to these establishments to monitor the implementation of the measures and to train the staff. Moreover, rapid tests are being sent to all old people’s homes and residents have to be tested once a week.

The Minister was replying to questions by journalists during the press conference in which he announced the new protections measures against the virus.

(philenews/CNA)

