Health Minister concern over crowding at venues

Health Minister concern over crowding at venues

Ioannou orders investigation into flu death of 34 year old man

 

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou has expressed concern over non-compliance with distancing rules at venues after a video was posted online and picked up by the media.

“Such images are concerning. The strategy for lifting restrictions is based on the responsible behaviour of citizens and not just policing and the imposition of strict penalties which are pending in parliament. Regrettably with such behaviours, regression will be unavoidable, ” he said.

