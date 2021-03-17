News Local Health Minister appeals to the citizens again

Health Minister appeals to the citizens again

Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou appealed to the citizens once again due to the ongoing increase of COVID-19 confirmed cases seen in recent days, underlining that the patients’ admissions in hospitals are more than the discharges.

He noted that if this trend continues the Health System will reach its limits and it will not be possible to provide qualitative services to the patients.

He also pointed out that the only way for a successful return to normal life is to remain consistent and respect the restrictive measures and health protocols in order to protect our life and the lives of our loved ones.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleCOVID clinic in Paphos to be ready by the end of the week
Next articleWhere to get a rapid test on Thursday, 18 March

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Survey shows 8.3% of young people in Cyprus has symptoms of addiction to social media

gavriella -
A survey on the likelihood of young people's addiction to social media and the Internet has shown that 8.3% of young people in Cyprus...
Read more
Local

Cyprus has highest percentage of asylum seekers in EU, Government Spokesperson says

gavriella -
Cyprus has the highest percentage of asylum seekers in the EU in relation to its population, which has reached 4%, Government Spokesperson Kyriacos Koushos...
Read more
Local

We aim at a successful informal conference so that talks can resume, Government Spokesman says

gavriella -
The goal of the Greek Cypriot side is for the informal conference on the Cyprus issue to have a successful outcome so that the...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Thursday, 18 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros