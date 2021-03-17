Health Minister appeals to the citizens again

Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou appealed to the citizens once again due to the ongoing increase of COVID-19 confirmed cases seen in recent days, underlining that the patients’ admissions in hospitals are more than the discharges.

He noted that if this trend continues the Health System will reach its limits and it will not be possible to provide qualitative services to the patients.

He also pointed out that the only way for a successful return to normal life is to remain consistent and respect the restrictive measures and health protocols in order to protect our life and the lives of our loved ones.

(philenews)