Health Minister appeals again to people to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Cyprus Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas has once again appealed to the people to go ahead with their vaccination against COVID-19, amidst a flare-up of the pandemic in many European countries.

In a press release, Hadjipantelas says that during a visit yesterday at a home for the elderly in Kaimakli, Nicosia, he was happy to learn that all residents and personnel are fully vaccinated and as a result no serious illness which led to hospitalisation was recorded.

Therefore, he adds, “I urge all nurses and residents in other closed structures and homes for the elderly to follow this example and to go ahead with their vaccination.”

At the same time, he notes, everyone should understand the benefits of vaccination which aims to increase the coverage of the general population.

According to Ministry of Health data, in the first two days of this week 3,521 people aged 50 and over received the booster dose of the vaccine.

