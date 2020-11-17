Health Minister apologizes for hardship of workers regarding COVID tests

With a posting on social media, Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou expressed his apologies to all workers exempted from the Limassol and Paphos travel ban for their problems in securing a test for coronavirus.

He said that there was a wrong estimate of the number of test needed in Limassol and efforts are taking place to correct the problem.

He also reminded that due to overwhelming demand, the requirement to show proof of a negative PCR has been postponed by 24 hours thus giving an extra day to employees to get tested and receive their results.

Finally he assured that the Ministry remains alert and continues its effort to provide solution where needed.

(philenews/CNA)