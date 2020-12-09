Health Minister announces stricter measures for COVID-19

The Ministerial Council under President Nicos Anastasiades decided new stricter measures aiming to contain COVID-19 pandemic. In general, the measures are similar to the Limassol-Paphos model with a few differences.

The measures will be in place as of Friday 11 December 06:00 and until midnight 31 December, when they will be re-evaluated.

According to the new announcement:

Malls, food and beverage establishments will close down. Restaurants and cafes will be able to offer take away and delivery services only.

Church services will take place without congregations.

Distance learning for all public and private Lyceums but kindergartens, elementary and Gymnasiums will continue their operation normally.

The Minister stressed that all the above measures have to do with closed areas where large number of people gather. With the specific measures, he added, we are trying to prevent worsening of the situation before the situation becomes non-reversible.

