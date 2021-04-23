Health Minister announces strict lockdown, new measures

NewsLocalHealth Minister announces strict lockdown, new measures

  • Two-week lockdown starting Monday 26 April and until 9 May with a curfew from 21:00 until 05:00. Workers, employees are excepted, provided they use the appropriate form certifying they are workers. Also it is allowed to go to a pharmacy, medical center or veterinary doctor.
  • No gatherings or social events are allowed. The only exception is on Eastern Sunday when people from up to two families can gather but must not exceed 10.
  • People are allowed to go out once a day by sending an SMS to 8998. No message needed in order to go to vaccination center.
  • Weddings, christenings, funerals only with 10 people.
  • Church services will take place without people. On Holy Saturday and Eastern Sunday people can gather outside the Church.
  • On Holy Saturday up to 50 people can go into the church but must respect health protocols and social distancing. On that day curfew will start at 01:00.
  • Mandatory teleworking in public services. For private companies only 20% can work.
  • Retail trade to close for two weeks.
  • All restaurants will close down except for delivery and take away.
  • All theaters and cinemas, gyms, dancing schools will close down. Personal training of up to two people is allowed in open areas.
  • Betting shops, barber shops, beauty salons and hairdressers will also close down
  • 50% of employees should have rapid tests weekly.
  • Afternoon learning, social and athletic activities for children up to 18 years of age are prohibited. Distance learning is allowed and teaching of up to two persons including the teacher.
