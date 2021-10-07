Health Minister announces small relaxations regarding Covid-19 measures

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas today attended the meeting of the House Health Committee, informing the members about the measures taken to combat the pandemic and about issues the state health services organization (OKYPY).

In reply to a question abut whether the booster jab will be given to people below 65 years of age, the Health Minister said this will be decided after consultations with the experts.

Asked whether any relaxations are imminent given the high vaccination coverage, he replied that the high percentages of vaccination are helping keeping hospitalizations under control. However, he noted that there must be no appeasement since with the opening of schools, universities and due to the weather things are not expected to improve. Regarding the issue of wearing a mask, he said that it is an important protection measure and one of the reasons Cyprus has limited confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Regarding the proposal about relaxations, he noted that they will be small relaxations like the entry to cinemas, football matches, theaters and so forth provided the spectators have a vaccination certificate, a negative PCR or a recovery certificate.