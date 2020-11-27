Health Minister announces new measures

During a news conference, Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou announced the new restrictive measures aiming to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. These measures will be in place as of 1 December (01: m.m.) until 13 December (midnight) and then provided Cyprus’s epidemiological picture improves there will be some relaxations also in view of Christmas.

The restrictive measures for the whole of Cyprus until 13 December are the following.

Curfew from 21:00 until 05:00 with the exception of the following cases

People going to work People going to hospital Hunters