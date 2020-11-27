Health Minister announces new measures

During a news conference, Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou announced the new restrictive measures aiming to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. These measures will be in place as of 1 December (01: m.m.) until 13 December (midnight) and then provided Cyprus’s epidemiological picture improves there will be some relaxations also in view of Christmas.
The restrictive measures for the whole of Cyprus until 13 December are the following.
- Curfew from 21:00 until 05:00 with the exception of the following cases
- People going to work
- People going to hospital
- Hunters
- Maximum number of people for church services is 75.
- Maximum number of people in houses is 10 including minors
- Restaurants to be open until 19:00 with the exception of take away and delivery.
- Maximum number of people in marriages, christenings is 10.
- No dinner after marriages/christenings.
- Travel ban to Limassol and Paphos removed.
- Hair-dressing salons, theaters, museums and malls open with one person for every 10 s.m.
- One person for every 10 s.m. for shops.
- Visits to hospitals, clinics are prohibited
- Public transportation means to operate at 50% capacity
- Operation of gyms, casinos to be suspended