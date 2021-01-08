News Local Health Minister announces new lockdown for three weeks

Health Minister announces new lockdown for three weeks

Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou today announced stricter measures aiming to decongest the health system which has reached its limits and also to curb the spreading of the pandemic.

According to what the Minister said:

The measures will be in effect from Sunday 10 January until 31 January

There will a curfew from 21:00 until 05:00

Gatherings in open-air places like squares, marinas will be prohibited except fro exercise purpose and provided there are no more than two persons.

Only two outings per day are permitted through SMS.

Mandatory distance work for public, semi-public service as well as local administration.

Church services without people

Maximum number of people in weddings, christenings, funerals: 10

The construction industry, retail trade to remain open.

Hairdresser salons, beauty parlours, theaters, cinemas, gyms, dancing schools and other businesses will close.

Kindergartens and nurseries will remain open while distance learning will continue for primary and high school pupils.

More later…

By gavriella
