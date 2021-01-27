News Local Health Minister announces gradual relaxation of COVID-19 measures (updated)

During a news conference, Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou announced the relaxations of the restrictive measures aiming to contain the spreading of COVID-19.  As he said the steps will be slow. Decisions are not only made with a view to reducing the number of cases but also take into consideration other epidemiological indicators such as the situation in hospitals.

As of 1 February:

  • Reopening of barber ships, beauty salons, beauty parlors
  • The percentage of employees that can have a physical presence in private businesses will increase from 25% to 50%, without a minimum or a maximum number.
  • Gathering in homes is prohibited. Visits of up to two persons is permitted provided they are first or second degree relatives.

As of 8 February 

  • Elementary and final year secondary school students of public and private schools and technical education return to school.
  • Re-opening of retail trade, including department stores and malls
  • Re-opening of betting shops without the use of seating
  • Reopening of museums and other archeological sites
  • Church services are allowed in the presence of up to 50 persons who will respect health protocols
  • Increase in the number of people for home visits to four.

It must be noted that curfew from 21:00 until 05:00 is still on, as well as the SMS for outings, with the addition of No.9 for barber shops, beauty salons and beauty parlors.

Ηead of the Scientifc Committee Constantinos Tsioutis said that the Committee in its proposals took into consideration a number of factors and parameters for the protection of public health. He noted that the number of patients in hospitals is an extremely important factor that also reflects on the fatality.

Invited to comment on the new strain of the virus Dr. Tsioutis said that so far we know that the transmissibility is higher.

He also once again called on everyone to act responsibly and to protect his/herself and the health of others, especially the vulnerable adding that the aim is for the measures in place and the protocols to be efficient.

(philenews/CNA)

