New relaxations of COVID-19 measures announced by Health Minister

During a news conference, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou announced the gradual de-escalation of measures taken to contain the spreading of the pandemic in three stages.

According to what he said, as of 1 March:

High school students of grade 1 and 2 of public and private Lyceums and Technical School are set to go back to school

Afternoon lessons, music schools, educational centers and other afternoon activities to reopen with the presence of up to two persons including the teacher.

Cultural centers and galleries to open according to the Ministry’s health protocol

Gyms, dancing schools and other closed facilities including pools to reopen according to instructions to be issued by the Cyprus Sports Association.

Visits to old people’s homes are allowed under preconditions defined by the Labor Ministry’s protocol.

Group training and all sports of Third Category are allowed under preconditions valid for other categories.

Nature paths to open for physical exercise.

Open air markets are allowed

Additionally as of Monday 8 March

All students of private and public Gymnasiums to return to school

Restaurants will most probably be able to resume operations from 16 March.Permission to go out with SMS to 8998, the curfew from 9pm to 5am and other restrictions on movement remain for the time being.

