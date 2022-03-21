NewsLocalHealth Minister and experts to discuss possible relaxations of COVID-19 measures

Health Minister and experts to discuss possible relaxations of COVID-19 measures

Cyprus’ Health Minister, Michalis Hadjipantela, and the Advisory Scientific Committee will assess the situation regarding measures against COVID-19 in Cyprus, at a meeting that will take place on Monday afternoon.

The committee notes that the number of COVID-19 cases remains high, while the number of hospitalisations is manageable.

As CNA learns, some experts favour a few new relaxations of the measures, including terminating the use of protective masks outdoors, reducing the number of rapid tests, and relaxing certain criteria regarding the safepass.

On the other hand, some scientists believe that, given the high number of cases, any new relaxations will give people the impression that the pandemic is coming to an end, which they say is not true.

In addition, the proposal for the administration of the fourth dose of the vaccine to people over 70 years of age and immunosuppressed individuals will be tabled before the Cabinet.

