Health Minister: 2,500 contacts from yesterday’s confirmed cases

The dramatic increase of COVID-19 confirmed cases is very concerning and has also concerned the President of the Republic, however, there is no panic, Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou said.

He also said that there is currently a problem with the tracing unit noting that he was told that yesterday there were 2,500 contacts and so it is impossible to communicate with all persons involved.

Ioannou added that during tomorrow’s meeting under President Anastasiades the whole situation will be reviewed. He noted that only with collective effort we will be able to deal with his second wave.

Read More: Cyprus President to chair emergency meeting on covid-19 on Saturday

(philenews/CNA)