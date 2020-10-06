Extraordinary measures extended in Larnaca

In continuation to the extraordinary measures that were implemented in Larnaca as of 23 September, the Health Minister on Tuesday issued a decree extending the measures until 14 October at midnight.

According to the decree, the maximum number of people in private gatherings and public social events with the exception of the Larnaca Airport and Port as well as restaurants, is set at 10 persons per household/group, including minors.

Ecclesiastical and other forms of religious worship in churches, mosques and other religious places, as well as religious ceremonies, are to be performed with a maximum of 75 persons in attendance, in accordance with the protocols that apply to places of religious worship.

It is allowed to hold sports matches in sports facilities in Larnaca, in the context of sports championships, without the presence of spectators, provided that the relevant protocols of the Health Ministry and of the Cyprus Sports Organization are observed.

The maximum number of people per table in restaurants is 10 while the maximum number of persons in cinemas, theatres and concert halls is defined by the protocols of the Health Ministry.

According to the decree, training and sports matches for the under 18 in all group sports and organizations as well as afternoon activities organized by the Ministry of Education are governed by the protocols of the Health Ministry.

